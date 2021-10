A Warsaw man is seriously hurt when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road and overturned. The highway patrol report indicates that it happened shortly after 9:00 Saturday night on Lost Valley Road, south of Route-OO, in Benton County. 49-year-old Joseph Zimmer was flown to University Hospital. The highway patrol also says that Zimmer was arrested a couple hours later in Boone County on suspicion of DWI.