Warsaw Man Injured In Benton County Crash

A Warsaw man has serious injuries after a crash in Benton County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash a happened on Lost Valley Road when the driver of a minivan crossed the center line of the road, hitting a car driven by another man from Warsaw.

Investigators say the driver of the car had minor injuries after the collision, but the driver of the minivan was rushed to University Hospital in Columbia.

The report says the car was totaled and the minivan had extensive damage.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.