Police in Osage Beach are reporting a motorcyclist is dead after crash Thursday night.

Investigators say 77-year-old Donald Leffler of Warsaw was riding east on Highway 54 when he tried to exit onto Key Largo on his Harley Davidson Trike.

But police say he took the curve too hard and he was thrown from the trike as it went off the road.

Officers say the trike hit an electrical box and Leffler was taken to Lake Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.