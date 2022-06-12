News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Warsaw Police Say There Was No Shooting This Weekend

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 12, 2022 , ,

The city of Warsaw’s police department says there was no shooting this weekend during band festivities at the annual Jubilee days.

According to their report, there was an incident at the festivities, however it was not a shooting and the rumors are incorrect.

Instead, Warsaw Police say there was an incident earlier in the week that happened in the county but it’s not related to what happened this weekend.

The city is asking anyone who has video or was a witness to the situation, which remains unknown to media at this time, to please contact them immediately.

The investigation into this situation remains ongoing.

