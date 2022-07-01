The city of Warsaw is excited to see they’re receiving a “clean audit” for 2021.

At the most recent city board meeting, it was revealed that the city received a clean and unmodified audit for 2021, and that the city fund balances were up with a total gain of $1 million dollars.

In addition to that, the city voted to approve a resolution to submit a $500,000 transportation assistance grant, which will go towards Main Street improvements.

A resolution to terminate the Wal-Mart Transportation Development District was also approved.

Additionally, City Administrator Randy Pogue indicated that concrete has been poured for the “Steamboat” playground structure being built in Drake Harbor.

They are hoping to have that project done before the fall as officials with the Department of Natural Resources would like to hold a special ribbon cutting ceremony on the project.