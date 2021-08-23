Warsaw Teen Killed In Camper Crash Over The Weekend

A Warsaw teen is dead after crashing into a Camper.

The Highway Patrol says it happened on a private road near Jackson Avenue, just north of Penn Drive.

Investigators say a 17-year-old teen was traveling north in a 2004 Saturn Vue, when the teen went off the left side of the road, crossed the private driveway and collided with a parked camper.

A passenger, 18-year-old Anthony Birdsong, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional for treatment.

The patrol says Birdsong was not wearing a seatbelt.