Warsaw to Amend Staff Covid-19 Policy

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Feb 10, 2022 , ,

The city of Warsaw is amending it’s COVID 19 policy for staff.
At their most recent board of Alderman meeting, the city decided to return to the prior sick leave policy, in which an employee is required to use available sick leave instead of being granted an automatic 14 days off.
The board says there are other COVID related changes they are considering, but that will be debated at another city meeting.
Additionally, the city also amended their 2021 budget for a number of projects and expenses, while approving a push to apply for two grants for city projects this year.
That includes a DNR grant for $50,000 towards city sewer work and another grant towards fixing lights on the historic swinging bridge over the Lake.

