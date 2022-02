A Warsaw woman is hospitalized following a crash on highway 65 at Balkey road.

According to the Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Janelle Williams was traveling Westbound in her 2015 Subaru while attempting to make a turn onto Balkey Road, when she was struck by 24-year-old Brian Bressanelli of Nixa, who was heading north in his 2019 Freightliner Semi-Truck.

Williams was taken to Bothwell Regional for treatment.