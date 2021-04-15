News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Water Line Replacement Gets Underway For Camdenton Residents

By

The City of Camdenton says you should expect some delays on some streets, possibly through June.

Water line replacement’s happening on Cedar, Illinois, College, Sherman, Cherry and Kansas Streets.

Signs will be in place to help guide traffic and city officials say you may want to find an alternate route while the work’s going on.

 

***Press Release***

 

The City’s Contractor, Persons & Son, have begun water line replacement along Cedar Street and will continue on Illinois Street. SW, College Avenue, Sherman Street, Cherry Street, and Kansas Street SW during the months of April, May and June.  This work will progress from Cedar Street to the Kansas Street SW and South Business Route 5 intersection (see map).

Crews will make every effort to allow traffic to pass but allow for a delay as the streets may be completely closed for short periods of time. Please use caution and obey all signage in this area or make plans to take an alternate route during this time.

Thank you for your patience as we work to improve the quality of life in Camdenton.  If you have any questions you may call 573-346-3600 or 573-346-7293.

