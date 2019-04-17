Water Patrol Announces Restrictions for Lake Race

The Missouri Water Patrol has released the restrictions that will be put in place on Lake of the Ozarks for the Lake Race scheduled to take place June 1st. The race this year will be held between the five and nine mile marks of the main channel from 9am until 5pm. The Water Patrol says boat traffic will be restricted to idle speed between those marks during the event and up to half an hour afterward. The idle speed restriction also extends to the half mile mark of the Gravois Arm. Boaters should allow extra space and use caution navigating around the areas of the course and the spectator boats. Spectator boats will be kept about 100 feet from the race course buoys.