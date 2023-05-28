Water Patrol Cautions Boaters On Nighttime Boating Hazards

If you have any plans to hit the water during the nighttime this holiday weekend, the water patrol division of the highway patrol is warning that extra precautions need to be taken. That’s according to the patrol’s Corporal Brian Gier.

“Ah, lights on shore and on docks will play tricks on your eyes. And it’s just just dark. That’s all I can can say about it. The nighttime speed limit is 30, and that seems like it’s really slow, but it’s pretty quick. I’ll typically patrol around 22, 23 miles an hour when it’s dark, and it seems like you’re going pretty fast.”

At least the first six hours of the holiday weekend, from 6-PM through 11:59-PM Friday night, were uneventful with no reported incidents on the water in the lake area and statewide.

(The official holiday counting period comes to an end at 11:59 Monday night.)