Water Patrol Discusses Buoy Regulations, Permitting Process

If you are interested in placing buoys around your dock, now is the time to get the process started. According to Captain Matt Walz, head of the state’s Water Patrol Division, they handle those requests during the offseason when officers aren’t as busy patrolling the water. The process begins by filing an application that can be found on the water patrol’s website. A trooper assigned to that waterway will then inspect the site before the application moves to one of four designated public hearings.

Walz discussed the issue on “The No Wake Zone Boating Radio Show” on KRMS and says the website will be your best resource for information on the process.

The hearings are held at Osage Beach City Hall.