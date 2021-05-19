News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Water Patrol Is Looking For Person Who Crashed Into Several Boats And Left The Scene

By

The Missouri Highway Patrol’s Water Division is looking for the driver of a boat that crashed into two docked boats.

According to the Patrol, it happened near the Southwood Shores Condominium complex earlier this month.

Investigators say the boat was a 30-foot Rinker and evidently the driver smashed into a Lowe Pontoon boat, as well as a Bayliner, that were both docked at the time.

If you have any information as to who the driver of the Rinker boat may be, you’re asking to contact the Highway Patrol immediately.

