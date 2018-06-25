Water Patrol Reports At Least Two Weekend Incidents

There were, at least, two incidents covered on the lake by the water patrol division of the highway patrol. The first happened Saturday afternoon when a deck boat operated by 26-year-old Christopher Gear, of St. Louis, took on water and sank at the 5.5 mile mark of the Big Niangua. The second incident happened Saturday evening when a Searay operated at the 8.2 mile mark of the main channel caught fire. The operator, 29-year-old Tyler Anthony of Olathe Kansas, and his passengers were able to escape injury. The boat, however, was totaled.