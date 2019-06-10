Water Patrol Says “Watch for Debris”

With lake levels staying fairly level this past weekend, those hitting the water this week are still being cautioned not to let their guards down. Captain Matt Walz, with the Water Patrol Division of the Missouri Highway Patrol, says one of the main dangers you still need to be on the lookout for will come in the form of debris…

NEWS-6-8-19 WP Perspective-A - 10th June 2019

Captain Walz, speaking on the Morning Magazine, also says there’s really only one way, under the current conditions, to minimize chances of you and your boat having an unpleasant encounter with any of the debris…

NEWS-6-8-19 WP Perspective-B - 10th June 2019

It’s also recommended when swimming, especially from or around any docks, to be on the lookout for debris or damage to the structures or electrical systems, and of course, first and foremost, to make sure that life jackets are being worn, especially by children.