Water Rescue Reported After Heavy Rainfall Causes Flash Flooding in Lake Area

The rain, Tuesday, came down hard and fast prompting flood warnings for a large portion of the Lake Area. Perhaps hit the hardest, was the City of Versailles.

That’s Morgan County Emergency Management Director Rick Bias. Bias also says Tuesday serves as a good reminder that, if you do encounter flooded roadways, it’s always best to find an alternate route.

Another concern now, according to Bias, is a rainfall event like on Tuesday washing debris into the lake which will present navigational challenges for boaters. Heat will now be a concern with the mercury pushing up into the mid-to-upper 90’s for the rest of the week. The next chance of rain is expected to arrive Sunday afternoon.

 

 

