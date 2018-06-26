Water Rescue Reported After Heavy Rainfall Causes Flash Flooding in Lake Area

The rain, Tuesday, came down hard and fast prompting flood warnings for a large portion of the Lake Area. Perhaps hit the hardest, was the City of Versailles.

NEWS-6-27-18 Versailles Flooding-A - 27th June 2018

That’s Morgan County Emergency Management Director Rick Bias. Bias also says Tuesday serves as a good reminder that, if you do encounter flooded roadways, it’s always best to find an alternate route.

NEWS-6-27-18 Versailles Flooding-B - 27th June 2018

Another concern now, according to Bias, is a rainfall event like on Tuesday washing debris into the lake which will present navigational challenges for boaters. Heat will now be a concern with the mercury pushing up into the mid-to-upper 90’s for the rest of the week. The next chance of rain is expected to arrive Sunday afternoon.