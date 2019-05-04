News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Water Safety, Boating Safety Events Coming Up at Lake of the Ozarks

Boaters needing or simply wanting some refreshers on safety have plenty of opportunities this month.
The Water Safety Council is hosting a massive safety seminar May 11th at Camden on the Lake. The event is totally free and features guest speakers, informational booths, and prizes. Register at www.lakeregional.com/watersafety.

May 18th-24th is National Safe Boating Week. The Water Patrol division of the Highway Patrol will be holding boat inspections and safety checks all across the state. At Lake of the Ozarks they’ll be at State Park Public Beach #2 from 9-11am May 18th.

That same weekend, Boat U.S. will be hosting three-hour on-water-training courses. One is entitled “intro to boating” and the other is “women making waves.” That one, as the name indicates, is for women only. Get more details at www.boatus.org/on-water.

