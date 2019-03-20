News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Water Safety Council Plans Huge Safety Event in May

By Leave a Comment

What has been a massive effort by several people and groups to improve safety on the water has now come to reality. A huge water safety seminar will be held at Camden on the Lake May 11th.

      NEWS-3-20-19 Creach 1 - 20th March 2019

Trish Creach says the free event features guest speakers, safety demonstrations ranging from information on life vests to trauma response in case of accidents, and explanations of safety rules and guidelines from the Water Patrol and Coast Guard. Registration is open now and space is limited. Get signed up at www.lakeregional.com/watersafety.

Filed Under: Featured Story

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!