Water Safety Council Plans Huge Safety Event in May

What has been a massive effort by several people and groups to improve safety on the water has now come to reality. A huge water safety seminar will be held at Camden on the Lake May 11th.

Trish Creach says the free event features guest speakers, safety demonstrations ranging from information on life vests to trauma response in case of accidents, and explanations of safety rules and guidelines from the Water Patrol and Coast Guard. Registration is open now and space is limited. Get signed up at www.lakeregional.com/watersafety.