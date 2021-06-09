News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Water Safety Crews Are Offering Tips For Protecting Yourself Against Boat Props After Fatal Accident

By

Preventing boat propeller injuries is a topic of discussion right now after the death of an 8-year-old boy on Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the child jumped off the boat he and his family was on, but nobody realized the engine was still running while in reverse.

Captain Doug Beck’s the president of the Lake of the Ozarks Captain’s Association “I always suggest, when I am giving boating lessons, count to 10…or count to 15….give that propeller time to stop. We need to be aware of this now…because this is not uncommon. In the year 2020 alone, there were 5 people struck by a propeller at the Lake alone…one of which did die as a result of their injuries.”

But Beck also says even then you’re not completely safe hanging out in the water near the engine of any boat “remember the propellers are free turning….so they are still sharp, current can make them slowly turn so there is a danger with that.”

A GoFundMe was setup for the family of the child, who are both in the Military. You can find that here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-loss-of-nicholas-tristian-isaac?fbclid=IwAR2X8h3aOZ9b0HRrFgtr1x02y09tb4Jadh3zXF3YFZdhuYVZsWZfDtD1hJc

Beck was interviewed by Christian Blood on the KRMS Morning Magazine….you can listen to that full interview below:

      06-08-2021 BECK INTERVIEW PROP SAFETY - 9th June 2021

