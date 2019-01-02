News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Water Safety Seminar Planned to Help Reduce Deaths at Lake of the Ozarks

By Leave a Comment

After a year of tragic events on the state’s waterways, law enforcement and boating enthusiasts alike are hoping 2019 will be safer on the water. Captain Bob May says the deadly year began early in 2018.

Of course 17 people lost their lives in the duck boat accident in Branson. Overall, according to the Highway Patrol website, there were 16 boating deaths and 35 drowning deaths in 2018. Those figures included nine deaths at Lake of the Ozarks. May says the Water Safety Council is trying to reduce that number with a seminar they have planned for May 11th.

That seminar will be held at Camden on the Lake and will be free of charge.

