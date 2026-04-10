Water Service Interruption Announced for Parts of Camdenton

The City of Camdenton has announced another interruption in water service which is expected to affect all businesses along east-54 from the highway-5 bypass to Walmart and other customers on Elm Tree Lane and Sesame Streets.

City Clerk and Assistant Administrator Renee Kingston says the interruption will start around 9:00 Monday morning until around 1:00 in the afternoon to allow a new water line to be put in.

A boil advisory will then be in effect for that area for 48 hours with plans to lift the advisory sometime on Wednesday dependent on satisfactory water samples.

During the interruption…customers should boil water for three minutes before using it for cooking or drinking, do not consume ice from an automatic ice maker instead making new ice after boiling the water, and wash dishes and food contact surfaces by immersing for one minute in clean tap water containing a teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water.

You might need to also flush the taps in your home when it’s over to clear any turbidity or air in the water.