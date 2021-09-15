Water To Be Restored In Pulaski County Later Wednesday

Some residents in Pulaski County are waking up without water this morning.

Crews from the Water and Sewer District # 2 are working to replace a gate value on Highway Y.

Customers from Harmony Lane to Laramie Road, and all subsequent roads and subdivisions in this region will be without water until around noon today.

Residents in the city of Eldon also had water troubles on Tuesday.

Crews there had to repair a busted water main off South Grand Avenue in the afternoon.

The water service was restored within a matter of hours.