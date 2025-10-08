Water to be Shut Off Thursday in Parts of Camdenton

Residents in certain areas of Camdenton will be without water service for about two hours on Thursday (10/09/2025) to allow a city crew to connect a new line on westbound-54.

City Clerk and Assistant City Administrator Renee Kingston says the affected areas include from the Gasco building to the end of Bumper Hill and from Dave’s Hideaway to Full Throttle on the south side of the highway.

The areas will also be under a boil advisory until samples come back.

The service will be shut off sometime mid-morning and not expected to take any longer than two hours. Questions can be directed to city hall.