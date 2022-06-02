A member of the Highway Patrol’s water division is getting promoted here in the lake area.

***More info:

Captain Corey J. Schoeneberg, commanding officer of Troop F, announces the following promotions effective June 1, 2022.

Corporal Robert A. Sanders will be promoted to the rank of sergeant and be designated zone supervisor in Zone 16, which serves Lake of the Ozarks in Camden and Miller counties.

Sanders joined the Missouri State Water Patrol on December 3, 2006, and was assigned to the Lake of the Ozarks. After the January 1, 2011, merger with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sanders remained at the Lake of the Ozarks as a trooper. On June 1, 2015, Sanders was promoted to the rank of corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 16.

Sergeant Sanders grew up in Reeds Spring, Missouri. In 2002, he graduated from Reeds Spring High School. In 2006, Sanders graduated from Missouri Southern State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. Sergeant Sanders is married to Rachael (Keathley).

Trooper Robert M. Malone III will be promoted to the rank of corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 8, which serves Callaway County.

Malone joined the Missouri State Water Patrol on December 5, 2007, and was assigned to Northwest Missouri. After the January 1, 2011, merger with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Malone remained in that assignment. In 2012, Malone transferred to Troop F, Zone 16, which serves Lake of the Ozarks in Camden and Miller counties. In 2014, Malone transferred to highway enforcement for Miller and Camden counties.

Corporal Malone grew up in Jefferson City, Missouri. In 2004, he graduated from Helias High School in Jefferson City, MO. In 2007, Malone graduated from Central Methodist University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice. Corporal Malone is married and has one son.