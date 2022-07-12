The Waynesville-Saint Robert Regional Airport is on a short list of recipients this time around of some FAA funding to improve terminals.

Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt made the announcement, on Thursday, that the Waynesville airport is receiving 3-million of the $5.2 million dollars earmarked for the airports during this round of funding.

Funding for the grants come from the Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs created under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which provides for $1-billion to be awarded annually for the cause over a five-year period.

***More info:

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies, commended the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) announcement that it is investing $5.2 million to improve terminals in three airports across Missouri: Waynesville-Saint Robert Regional Airport, Rosecrans Memorial Airport, and Hannibal Regional Airport.

“This announcement is great news for our state,” said Blunt. “The grants will help these airports build better, more resilient terminals that can accommodate current and future passenger demand. Missouri’s greatest competitive advantage is our location, and investing in safer, stronger transportation infrastructure is one of the best ways to ensure our state remains a national transportation hub.”

Waynesville-Saint Robert Regional Airport will receive $3 million to construct a new commercial passenger terminal facility to increase capacity and passenger access. In the FY22 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies funding bill, Blunt secured an additional $9 million for infrastructure improvements at Waynesville-Saint Robert. Rosecrans Memorial Airport will receive $1.98 million for the reconstruction of the commercial passenger terminal to replace aging infrastructure and improve energy efficiency. Hannibal Regional Airport will receive $285,000 to repair damaged infrastructure and extend the use of the current terminal building.

Funding for the grants comes from the Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs created under the Blunt-backed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The law provides $1 billion annually for five years for Airport Terminal grants.