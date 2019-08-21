Waynesville Woman Caught With Drugs at Ha Ha Tonka

A woman from Waynesville is facing charges after allegedly being caught with drugs in a state park. Airin Stadelmayer allegedly had marijuana and numerous prescription medications in the vehicle that was pulled over by park rangers on Castle Ruins Road at Ha Ha Tonka. The pills were located in a bag on the floor of the truck and within reach of her three children. She’s charged with two counts of possession and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.
