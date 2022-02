Weather is being blamed for an accident Wednesday afternoon which took the life of a woman from Laquey.

The highway patrol says 45-year-old Kamai Kuuipolani was eastbound on highway-P, west of highway-17 in Pulaski County, when the car she was driving started sliding on the ice and snow before leaving the roadway and striking a bridge abutment.

Kamai was pronounced dead at the scene, She had been wearing a seat belt at the time.