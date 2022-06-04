News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Weather Looking Good For Race Day Saturday

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 3, 2022 , ,
blue sky and white clouds over lake

Fingers are being crossed for this weekend with the possibility that Mother Nature will, at least, dampen some of the Lake Race activities on Saturday.

Weatherology Meteorologist Ray Miller says however, at the current time, it looks like weather won’t be too much of a factor…“We have, unfortunately, introduced a slight chance for some showers Saturday afternoon…but they’re going to be very spotty and light, so nothing that should disturb the race at this point.”

Miller also tells KRMS News that the better chance for weather to keep an eye on will occur on Sunday.

The chance of rain on Saturday is about 30-percent with the better chance moving into the lake area after 7pm.

