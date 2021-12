With all the rain in the Lake Area today, officials at the National Weather Service are issuing a caution for the drivers.

They say the Lake Area could see higher rainfall amounts during the day today, which could cause flooding issues along small creeks and streams.

In total, the region could see around 1-2 inches of rain.

Officials say it’s important to keep an eye out when attempting to cross and low water crossings or areas prone to flooding during this time.