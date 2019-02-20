Weather-Related Closings Wednesday February 20, 2019

Camden County Justice Center – CLOSED – Court will NOT be in session

Camden Co. Planning Commission Meeting — CANCELLED (agenda items moved to next month’s meeting)

Camdenton Senior Center — CLOSED

School of the Osage – CLOSED

Crocker Schools – CLOSED

Camden County Head Start – CLOSED

Camdenton R-III – CLOSED

Eldon – CLOSED

Iberia R-V — CLOSED

Climax Springs – CLOSED

Miller County R-III Tuscumbia — CLOSED

Macks Creek – CLOSED

Stoutland – CLOSED

Morgan Co. R-II Versailles – CLOSED

Morgan Co. R-I Stover – CLOSED

California R-I – CLOSED

Creative Discoveries preschool/daycare in Camdenton – CLOSED

State Fair CC Eldon — CLOSED

Columbia College Lake of the Ozarks will OPEN at 10am

State Fair CC – Osage Beach will OPEN at 10am

Lake Regional stroke support group and cancer support group for men — CANCELLED