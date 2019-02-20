Weather-Related Closings Wednesday February 20, 2019

Camden County Justice Center – CLOSED – Court will NOT be in session
Camden Co. Planning Commission Meeting — CANCELLED (agenda items moved to next month’s meeting)
Camdenton Senior Center — CLOSED
School of the Osage – CLOSED
Crocker Schools – CLOSED
Camden County Head Start – CLOSED
Camdenton R-III – CLOSED
Eldon – CLOSED
Iberia R-V — CLOSED
Climax Springs – CLOSED
Miller County R-III Tuscumbia — CLOSED
Macks Creek – CLOSED
Stoutland – CLOSED
Morgan Co. R-II Versailles – CLOSED
Morgan Co. R-I Stover – CLOSED
California R-I – CLOSED
Creative Discoveries preschool/daycare in Camdenton – CLOSED
State Fair CC Eldon — CLOSED
Columbia College Lake of the Ozarks will OPEN at 10am
State Fair CC – Osage Beach will OPEN at 10am
Lake Regional stroke support group and cancer support group for men — CANCELLED
