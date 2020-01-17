News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Weather-Related Closures for Friday, January 17, 2020

By Leave a Comment

 

The following closures have been reported to KRMS as of 8:20 a.m.

Camdenton
School of the Osage
Eldon
Morgan Co R1 Stover
Morgan Co R2 Versailles
Iberia
Macks Creek
Climax Springs
Miller Co R3 Tuscumbia

Cole Camp
Warsaw
California
Cole Co RV Eugene
High Point
Maries Co. R1 & R2

Columbia College Lake of the Ozarks

Camden County Library District – all branches
Eldon Head Start

Camdenton Senior Center

Macks Creek Senior Center

All Lake Regional clinics and pharmacies will open at 10am…the rehab therapy locations will be closed.  For updates call 573-302-3400

