Weather Spotter/HAM Radio Courses Planned

Accurate information and communication are two things vital to increasing safety during severe weather. You can learn more about both this coming week. The National Weather Service and Camden County Emergency Management are hosting a free weather spotters class Tuesday night. Then Saturday, there will be a one-day entry level training course for people interested in being HAM radio operators. The eight-hour course will cost you $10 in advance to register and $15 the day of the event that will go directly to the FCC. For more information on the weather spotter class, call 346-7108. For the ham radio course, call Lake Career & Technical Center at 346-9271 or visit www.loarc.com.