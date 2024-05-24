Weather Watches and Warnings Issued in Lake Area

1-The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Maries County in central Missouri…

Southeastern Miller County in central Missouri…

Northwestern Pulaski County in central Missouri…

* Until 415 PM CDT.

* At 329 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Iberia, or 17

miles north of Waynesville, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees..

* Locations impacted include…

Dixon, Belle, Crocker, Iberia, Vienna, St. Elizabeth, Brumley,

Brinktown, Ulman, and Swedeborg.

2-A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT WESTERN MARIES…EASTERN MILLER…NORTHERN PULASKI AND EAST CENTRAL CAMDEN COUNTIES THROUGH 345 PM CDT…

At 320 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles west of Iberia, or 10 miles east of Osage Beach, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lake of The Ozarks State Park, Dixon, Crocker, Iberia, Vienna, St.

Elizabeth, Brumley, Brinktown, Ulman, Swedeborg, and Marys Home.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.