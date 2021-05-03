Weekend Boat Crash Sends 2 To The Hospital

Two people are injured and a boat has extensive damage following a collision on the Lake of the Ozarks.

According the Highway Patrol’s Water Division, the crash happened at the 1-mile-mark of the Glaize Arm Saturday night.

Investigators say 58-year-old Jimmie Peterson of Cherokee, Iowa struck the side of a 2007 Skeeter, driven by 56-year-old Robert Richardson of Valley Park, Missouri, causing extensive damage to the hull.

The crash also injured two of Richardson’s passengers, 50-year-old Michael Huffman and 51-year-old Marjorie Huffman, both of Ironton, Missouri.

They were taken to Lake Regional for treatment.