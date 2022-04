An Ivy Bend home is damaged by fire over the weekend. Officials from the Ivy Bend Fire Association say the call was received around 11:20 Saturday night and, upon arrival at Ivy Bend Road and Hillview Road, flames were showing from the back side of the house. Personnel from the Gravois Fire District and the Mid-MO Ambulance District also responded to provide mutual aid. Two residents of the home were treated at the scene and able to return to the home a little over two hours later.

