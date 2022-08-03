News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Weekend Fire Destroys Residence in Camden County

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Aug 2, 2022

It’s an early wake-up call this past Sunday for Mid-County firefighters after a reported residential structure fire on Mission Hills Road west of Camdenton. Chief Scott Frandsen says the call came in around 4:45am and, upon arrival, the single-story home was fully involved with flames already showing through the roof. Water had to be shuttled in and the blaze was brought under control in about 30 minutes. The residence was unoccupied at the time and there were no injuries. Assisting at the scene were personnel from Osage Beach, the Camden County Ambulance District and Southwest Electric. Sunrise Beach firefighters moved up to cover for Mid-County. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and under investigation.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

