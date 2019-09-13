Weekend Full of Bikes and Boats

Area tourism officials are saying this weekend could be the biggest bikefest in the history of the event. They’re anticipating as many as 90,000 bikes and 125,000 people. That won’t be the only thing attracting visitors to the lake area, though. In addition to numerous community events scheduled around the lake, there’s also a big bass tournament planned for the weekend. The FLW Bass Fishing League is holding their final event of the season in the Ozark Division. Up to 400 boaters and co-anglers will be competing for cash prizes as high as $11,000 and $4500, respectively.