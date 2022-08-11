Damage to several planes and more at Lee C Fine airport in Osage Beach over the weekend.

Officials say strong storms blew around trees and knocked a few planes on their wings.

Photos on social media show one plane on its engine, while the wings are broken on both sides.

Other photos show another plane sitting on the ground with what appears to be a missing wheel.

It’s unknown how much damage was done by the weekend storms at this time, but an investigation into the damage totals is underway.

Photo by resident Mark Brick