Wentzville Man Arrested for Domestic Assault and BWI

A Wentzville man will have an, apparent, future court date in Camden County after being taken into custody early Saturday evening. The highway patrol report indicates that pending charges against 26-year-old Jacob Kershaw include domestic assault, boating while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 on the boat and operating a motorboat in a careless and imprudent manner. Kershaw was taken to the Camden County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.