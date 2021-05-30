We’re Less Than A Week Away From Lake Race 2021

Coming up in less than a week, Lake Race 2021 near Bagnell Dam.

“Not having it last year, it’s kind a like starting fresh almost” says Christy Janssen, Executive Director of Lake Race, “we had a lot of little things that needed to be done, so a little bit more work than we originally thought….but things are really falling into place.”

She tells KRMS News the dates are June 3rd, 4th and 5th.

News / Talk KRMS and Viper Communications family of radio stations will be covering the event on the radio and on TV.