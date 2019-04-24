West Side Health Fair Thursday in Laurie

Residents of the lake’s west side communities have a chance to get some important information about their health. Lake Regional will be hosting their annual west side health fair on Thursday. You’ll be able to get several free screenings, including blood pressure, body fat index, pulmonary function, and peripheral artery disease, among others. There will also be a number of low-cost screenings available, including PSA screening for prostate cancer, hemoglobin A1c, and blood chemistry profiles. The health fair will be held at the Elks Lodge in Laurie from 7:30-10am.