Join KRMS for our West Side Social on Wednesday, April 5th at Redd’s Barbecue!

Enjoy complimentary appetizers & the Lake’s best networking starting at 5pm.

Everyone is welcome…..Meet great people, get new business, and there are NO dues to pay.

The social on April 5th is sponsored by OZARKS KAT & K9 SHELTER on Highway 5 in Sunrise Beach.