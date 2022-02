The Westlake Aquatic Center is hosting Lifeguard Certification Classes. The classes run for three days, and would get participants certified with the American Red Cross. The cost of the class is $225 and lasts from 5-8pm the first day, and 9-5pm the following days. For more information about the certification class, contact the Westlake Aquatic Center at (573) 374-7370.

