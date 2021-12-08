News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Where’s Winter? Official Astronomical Date Approaches As Temperatures Remain Warm

Dec 8, 2021
With the official astronomical winter now just a couple weeks away, it’s time to start thinking about what kind of punch Mother Nature will deliver to the lake area this year.

According to Meteorologist Ray Miller with the Weatherology Weather Center, all signs at the current time are pointing to a mixture of the good with the bad…

“It does actually look a little warmer than average for our part of the country, with the la nina weather pattern setting up…it tends to be a bit colder to the north and a little bit more warmer and more active for us here in the south central part of the country” says Miller.

The winter solstice will officially usher in the beginning of winter at 9:59, central time, on the morning of Tuesday, December 21st.

