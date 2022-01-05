Improved internet access in Camdenton is now a thing of reality after the launch of a new wireless broadband tower in Camden County.

Wisper Internet founder and CEO Nathan Stooke says the expansion of service is part of the company’s mission to improve service in rural communities across six states as part of, what’s known as, the Connect America Fund.

The price-tag for the new tower in Camden County comes in at about $8-million and will more than 365 households in Camdenton.

New Wisper Internet Tower is Live in Camden County

We care about small towns because that’s where we live. Wisper Internet is pleased to announce the launch of a new wireless broadband tower in Camden County, Mo., serving more than 365 households in Camdenton with Tarana technology.

Wisper is one of the first companies worldwide to use the cutting-edge Tarana technology, offering up to 400 Mbps packages with the greater line of site wireless penetration.

The expansion of these towers is part of Wisper’s pledge to provide locally grown, wireless internet service to rural communities across six states as part of the Connect America Fund. This includes more than $7.8 million focused on broadband in Camden County.

“At Wisper, we feel internet service is vital to every home just like water, electricity, and other utilities,” Wisper founder and CEO Nathan Stooke said. “Unlike water and power, residents have a choice which company they trust to provide their internet service. This expansion highlights Wisper’s ongoing commitment to improving the lives of residents in rural areas and small towns across the Midwest.”

Another way Wisper is helping our neighbors is partnering with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for their Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Programs (ACP), assisting roughly 200 households thus far. The Lifeline program offers discounted services for low-income households. If you believe you are eligible for the Lifeline Program and would like to apply, please visit: www.lifelinesupport.org.

The ACP offers low-income or struggling households opportunities to receive monthly discounts on their internet service and select devices. To apply for the program, visit ACPBenefit.org. Please get in touch with Wisper and provide your ACP approval letter if you are approved.

Wisper Internet operates on fixed wireless technology. To connect people via fixed wireless, Wisper mounts a transmitter onto an elevated structure, like a water tower or grain elevator. Customers receive that signal into a small dish located on the outside of their home, which then transmits their signal to their router, where they can it on all their favorite devices!

Tarana was created while trying to solve the issues associated with America’s fixed wireless system. While searching for a way to bring modern speed requirements to remote areas without going over budgets, the team at Tarana developed the Gigabit 1 system.

For more information on Wisper’s locally grown internet, the new Tarana system, or to determine service eligibility, contact the Wisper Sales Team at (800) 765-7772 or sales@wisperisp.com.

Wisper ISP, LLC, based in Mascoutah, Ill., is a homegrown wireless internet service provider with more than 200 employees and 20,000 subscribers across Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.