WIC Benefits To Increase To $35 For Vegetables Until September

Eligible mothers and other parents will now see an increase in the monthly Cash Value Benefit under the Women, Infant and Children Program.

WIC benefits will increase to $35 dollars per month for those who are eligible after the U.S.D.A was given the authority to put the increase in effect by the American Rescue Plan.

The normal cash value benefit for fruits and vegetables in Missouri is around $11 dollars per month.

The increase will be in effect from June through September.

Other people caring for young children may also be eligible for the WIC Program, like fathers and grandparents.

For more you can log onto the Miller County Health Center website.