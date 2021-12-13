Good news for new families that are on the WIC program.

Officials are extending its temporary increase for fruit and vegetable purchases for the months of January, February and March.

It will be the same amount as it was for November and December, which is $24 per month per child, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum women and $47 per month for breastfeeding women.

The standard amount ranges from $9 to $11.

WIC families need to contact their WIC agency to schedule an appointment to get the extra funds on their eWIC card before January 1st.