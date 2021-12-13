News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News State News

WIC Program Extends Increased Benefits Until March

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 13, 2021 , , , ,

Good news for new families that are on the WIC program.

Officials are extending its temporary increase for fruit and vegetable purchases for the months of January, February and March.

It will be the same amount as it was for November and December, which is $24 per month per child, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum women and $47 per month for breastfeeding women.

The standard amount ranges from $9 to $11.

WIC families need to contact their WIC agency to schedule an appointment to get the extra funds on their eWIC card before January 1st.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Miller County Shop With A Cop A Success At Target

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News State News

St. Louis Man Wanted By US Marshals Captured In Laclede County

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Versailles Man Injured In Morgan County Crash

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Miller County Shop With A Cop A Success At Target

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News State News

St. Louis Man Wanted By US Marshals Captured In Laclede County

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Versailles Man Injured In Morgan County Crash

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Highway Patrol Makes Numerous Arrests Over The Weekend

Dec 13, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com