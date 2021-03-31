News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Wildfires Spring Up Across The Lake Area – Fire Departments Urge Residents To Call Them

By

Red Flag Warnings are up for Lake of the Ozarks right now, meaning it’s not safe to burn outside.

“When the fields start turning green, the trees start turning green….those sort of things….that’s when we see the wildfire conditions start dropping rapidly” says Scott Frandsen, Fire Chief with the Mid-County Fire Protection District “often times it may rain, but the surface…the leaves and the tall grass, they dry out more quickly, and that’s where it burns. That makes it more much more difficult to fight because we can’t take our vehicles out there, because they’ll sink into the mud.”

He tells KRMS News some people don’t want to call firefighters because of money concerns “unfortunately we’ve had a couple of situations where the people didn’t call the Fire Department because they didn’t want to get a bill. We don’t charge for Fire services, so then these individuals would try to fight it themselves and it would end up getting much larger.”

Frandsen says there’s never a reason not to call the fire department if there’s a fire “over in the past 10 years, we’ve had a couple of deaths in the area where people tried to fight the fires themselves, and either were overcome with it or they had to get a medical call to be rescued.”

He also says fighting a fire is a job for professionals “if you do get a fire that gets out of control, place a call to 911 immediately! We’ll get out there and get it taken care of quickly.”

Chief Frandsen was interviewed on the KRMS Morning Magazine.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com