A wind advisory is in effect for the entire lake region.

Weather officials say we can expect sustained winds of 25 to 35 miles an hour, with gusts as high as 50 miles an hour throughout the day today.

No burn warnings have been put up by numerous fire agencies across the state.

Strong storms are expected to come into the area later tonight.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri. * WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday morning to Midnight Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.