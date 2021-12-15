News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

Wind Advisory In Effect For Entire Lake Region

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 15, 2021 , , , ,

A wind advisory is in effect for the entire lake region.

Weather officials say we can expect sustained winds of 25 to 35 miles an hour, with gusts as high as 50 miles an hour throughout the day today.

No burn warnings have been put up by numerous fire agencies across the state.

Strong storms are expected to come into the area later tonight.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around
  50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday morning to Midnight Wednesday
  night.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
  Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
  result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News

Fire Call In Gravois Mills Result Of Spontaneous Combustion

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Reaction From The Announcement Of Dr. Sean Kirksey’s Return To Camdenton Continues To Come In

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News

Camden Sheriff’s Shop With A Cop Gives Gifts To Over 180 Kids

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News

Fire Call In Gravois Mills Result Of Spontaneous Combustion

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Reaction From The Announcement Of Dr. Sean Kirksey’s Return To Camdenton Continues To Come In

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Local News

Camden Sheriff’s Shop With A Cop Gives Gifts To Over 180 Kids

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Top Stories

Smoke Detectors Credited For Saving Family’s Life In Gravois Area House Fire

Dec 15, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com