Wind Advisory In Effect Until Friday Evening

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 2, 2022 ,

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the KRMS Listening area until this evening.

Officials with the National Weather Service say sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles an hour remains possible, with gusts as high as 50 miles an hour.

That means conditions are not favorable for burning and several fire departments have already issued no burn warnings across the region.

In addition, officials with MODOT advise motorists who are traveling in high profile vehicles, such as Semi-Trucks and RVs to be cautious for the strong wind gusts, specifically when crossing bridges.

 

***info:

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
  expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east
  central, southwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
  Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
  result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

